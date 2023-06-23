 Skip to content

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 update for 23 June 2023

Version 0.9.5 - Custom Mod Animations Now Supported, Bug Fixes & More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday! We have some exciting new features and fixes for mod support.

-Custom human and non humanoid animations are now supported.

-Remaining animation fixes characters guns flying off, as well as characters lying down completely fixed.

-Lod bug fixed which caused distant characters to sometimes not render at all.

-Character mod setup script update. Download link here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1whnrBVXZVCKPtF4pXdZwrlDE3vVcDcB1/view?usp=drive_link

Have a fantastic weekend everyone!

Changed files in this update

