The Long Dark Updated to v2.18 on Linux

We have just released our v2.18 (117282) Hotfix for THE LONG DARK (including Survival Edition), TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, on Steam. This addresses one Linux-specific issue.

PLATFORM-SPECIFIC ISSUE

Linux - Fixed an issue that caused The Long Dark to crash when launched on Linux.

To check current releases on each platform, please visit our new Build Status Page.

