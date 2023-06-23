 Skip to content

The Long Dark update for 23 June 2023

The Long Dark Updated to v2.18 on Linux

The Long Dark Updated to v2.18 on Linux

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Community,

We have just released our v2.18 (117282) Hotfix for THE LONG DARK (including Survival Edition), TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, on Steam. This addresses one Linux-specific issue.

PLATFORM-SPECIFIC ISSUE

  • Linux - Fixed an issue that caused The Long Dark to crash when launched on Linux.

To check current releases on each platform, please visit our new Build Status Page.

Please visit our Support Portal (or consult our Known Issues page) if you encounter any issues while playing the game. For additional news and information, don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

### END OF RELEASE NOTES ###

Changed depots in tld_a branch

View more data in app history for build 11547420
The Long Dark Depot (OSX) Depot 305623
