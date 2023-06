Fixed a bug with saving the framerate limit.

Added option to limit 144 and 240 fps.

Other minor changes.

Tried to add multiplayer :(

About Multiplayer: Due to a bug in Unreal Engine 5.1, I can't properly implement multiplayer. The second player is simply not controlled by either the keyboard or the gamepad. If the engine developers fix the bug, I will add Multiplayer. But at the moment it's just not in my power to make it all work.