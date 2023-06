Share · View all patches · Build 11547311 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 21:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Here are some small fixes for some issues that came up in today’s patch release.

Fixed time of day pop after boss fight

Fixed carrying rain collector or spring trap causing player to slide

Added tutorial for how to exit golf cart

Fixed case where cutscene queue could break in multiplayer

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.