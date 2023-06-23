- 12 new levels with hexagons. Some are quite challenging.
- Added keyboard shortcuts for level clearing (key R), undo (key Z) and redo (key X) operations, and menu interaction (key Esc).
- Performed some internal improvements (aka refactoring).
Math & Topology update for 23 June 2023
Version 0.1.3
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
