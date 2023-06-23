 Skip to content

Math & Topology update for 23 June 2023

Version 0.1.3

23 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 12 new levels with hexagons. Some are quite challenging.
  • Added keyboard shortcuts for level clearing (key R), undo (key Z) and redo (key X) operations, and menu interaction (key Esc).
  • Performed some internal improvements (aka refactoring).

