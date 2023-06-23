Hotfix v1.1

Greetings, fellow gamers!

We are excited to unveil a update for Hookah Cafe Simulator, packed with bug fixes and gameplay enhancements to elevate your gaming experience to new heights! Here's an overview of the key changes included in this update:

Refined Flavor Names

Enhanced Task Clarity

Extended Object Lifespan

Improved Gameplay Warnings

Squashed Trash Can Bug fixed

Durability Added to Pause Menu

Some translation issue fixed.

Make sure to update your game to the latest version "V1.1" and take full advantage of these exciting updates!

We greatly appreciate your ongoing support and feedback, which has been instrumental in shaping these improvements. If you encounter any further issues or have suggestions to share, please don't hesitate to reach out to our team via Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Fue8XtE

Thank you for being a part of our gaming community, and we hope you have a fantastic time exploring the enhanced world of Hookah Cafe Simulator!

There's a content update we're working on right now and we'll post it when it's ready.