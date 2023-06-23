Update 119 - symmetry mode

-
added symmetry mode, duplicates placed parts around a set center while saving a connection so any changes affect the others while in the mode, works with edit mode tools as well, learn more about how to use it in the guide.
raid mode and stability view are now separate to allow for seeing stability colors while building, made room for the new button by moving resource count to the top
fixed a bug with undo/redo where restored deleted parts were lost track of within the system
fixed red button power, now sends 2 instead of 1
fix for stairs/ramps/steps not snapping at the right angle in certain circumstances
fixed ramps overlapping ramps and incorrect height check
reduced mouse sensitivity while height adjusting foundation placement
changed stability calculation to prioritize wall support instead of roofs (placement order matters in rust)
raid mode firing key can be customized
wire/pipe colors are now included with copy-paste files (plugin was recently updated)
fixed shelves being rotated incorrectly with copy-paste files
Switched the title to the number of released updates instead of the more arbitrary version #.
Hadn't really thought about how high that number would be but shouldn't be surprised with the 7th anniversary of the steam release coming up soon. Thank you to all that have provided feedback and supported this endeavor over the years.
Workshop design used for the header image: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2992178420
Changed files in this update