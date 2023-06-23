Update 119 - symmetry mode

added symmetry mode, duplicates placed parts around a set center while saving a connection so any changes affect the others while in the mode, works with edit mode tools as well, learn more about how to use it in the guide.

raid mode and stability view are now separate to allow for seeing stability colors while building, made room for the new button by moving resource count to the top

fixed a bug with undo/redo where restored deleted parts were lost track of within the system

fixed red button power, now sends 2 instead of 1

fix for stairs/ramps/steps not snapping at the right angle in certain circumstances

fixed ramps overlapping ramps and incorrect height check

reduced mouse sensitivity while height adjusting foundation placement

changed stability calculation to prioritize wall support instead of roofs (placement order matters in rust)

raid mode firing key can be customized

wire/pipe colors are now included with copy-paste files (plugin was recently updated)

fixed shelves being rotated incorrectly with copy-paste files

Switched the title to the number of released updates instead of the more arbitrary version #.

Hadn't really thought about how high that number would be but shouldn't be surprised with the 7th anniversary of the steam release coming up soon. Thank you to all that have provided feedback and supported this endeavor over the years.

Workshop design used for the header image: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2992178420