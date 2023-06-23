- Controller B can now exit out of UI.
- Added deadzone setting for controller sticks.
- Added and fixed some hints for controller.
- Fixed controller cursor being able to exit the game window.
- Various bug fixes.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 June 2023
Version 0.2.1
