Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Version 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11547047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Controller B can now exit out of UI.
  • Added deadzone setting for controller sticks.
  • Added and fixed some hints for controller.
  • Fixed controller cursor being able to exit the game window.
  • Various bug fixes.

