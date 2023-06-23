Patch B.0.1.9 - 06/23/2023

Improvements

• Opening the create new Ghost Game UI, then closing the UI completely will cause the next time you open the UI to show the Viewing Games UI.

• Rebecca no longer shows her player number in the create new Ghost Game UI.

• Links, rich text, and blank lobby descriptions are now disallowed in custom games.

• The challenge and death guess list will now be scrollable and won't overflow the UI

• Added an options to show only the Ghost Games related to you

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issues where currency wouldn't show a 0 amount if you drain all your funds

• Fixed issues causing ghost bets to not refund properly when the game ends

• Fixed an issue where challengers would end up paying double the wager amount when accepting a challenge (Hotfixed 6/22/23)

• Fixed an issue where the End Game screen would show a large amount of Town Points earned. This was a visual issue only. Players still got the correct amount of Town Points. (Hotfixed 6/22/23)

• Fixed an issue where Ghost Game sounds would play even if the UI was closed.