 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town of Salem 2 update for 23 June 2023

Patch B.0.1.9 - 06/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11547038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch B.0.1.9 - 06/23/2023

Improvements

• Opening the create new Ghost Game UI, then closing the UI completely will cause the next time you open the UI to show the Viewing Games UI.
• Rebecca no longer shows her player number in the create new Ghost Game UI.
• Links, rich text, and blank lobby descriptions are now disallowed in custom games.
• The challenge and death guess list will now be scrollable and won't overflow the UI
• Added an options to show only the Ghost Games related to you

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issues where currency wouldn't show a 0 amount if you drain all your funds
• Fixed issues causing ghost bets to not refund properly when the game ends
• Fixed an issue where challengers would end up paying double the wager amount when accepting a challenge (Hotfixed 6/22/23)
• Fixed an issue where the End Game screen would show a large amount of Town Points earned. This was a visual issue only. Players still got the correct amount of Town Points. (Hotfixed 6/22/23)
• Fixed an issue where Ghost Game sounds would play even if the UI was closed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2140511 Depot 2140511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2140512 Depot 2140512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link