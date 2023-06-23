Chapter 7 is now available!

Hello adventurers! Your patience has been rewarded and Chapter 7 has officially arrived! Return to the world of Euchora with your friends as you continue your quest to return home. Will you succumb to the promise of power at any cost? Or will you stay true to yourself and the others? And who was screaming in the forest?
Beware. Choices have consequences.
What to expect in this update:
- Over 1,000 new, high quality renders
- 35 new animations
- Further diverging paths and branching story lines
- 2-3 hours of additional content
- Full native translations for supported languages
- 8 new achievements
Fixes/Changes:
- Corrected several previous bugs and translation issues
- Updated the core engine to improve performance and functionality
- Steam Deck is now fully supported!
- Apple Silicon (M1) is now supported!
Coming in future updates prior to Chapter 8:
- Evolving main menu based on your alignment in your most recent saved game
- Chapter 7 gallery images
- Native translation for Simplified Chinese
- Continuation of native translations for Italian on Chapters 4 and 5
Changed files in this update