Chapter 7 is now available!

Hello adventurers! Your patience has been rewarded and Chapter 7 has officially arrived! Return to the world of Euchora with your friends as you continue your quest to return home. Will you succumb to the promise of power at any cost? Or will you stay true to yourself and the others? And who was screaming in the forest?

Beware. Choices have consequences.

Over 1,000 new, high quality renders

35 new animations

Further diverging paths and branching story lines

2-3 hours of additional content

Full native translations for supported languages

8 new achievements

Fixes/Changes:

Corrected several previous bugs and translation issues

Updated the core engine to improve performance and functionality

Steam Deck is now fully supported!

Apple Silicon (M1) is now supported!