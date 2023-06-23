Valora Survival Farming & Achieving Update

What's new?

FARMING

-Farm Animals Such as:

Pig, Sheep, Chicken, Dog, Cow, etc

-Plantable Vegetables

-Buildable Barn

-improvement to Fishing

-you can now breed animals

-rideable horse

Achievements

-Achievements are finally here such as:

First pickaxe, First Love

The Big Menace

Your First World

Welcome to Valora!

and more!

What's Fixed?

-Bug A019<Multiplayer>

-Bug A020<Flying Skeletons>

-Bug A021<Ultra Speed Horse>

What was Removed?

-Lobby System

it was removed due to some server update. will be change to server lists and players will be able to create their own custom servers!