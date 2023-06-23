Valora Survival Farming & Achieving Update
What's new?
FARMING
-Farm Animals Such as:
Pig, Sheep, Chicken, Dog, Cow, etc
-Plantable Vegetables
-Buildable Barn
-improvement to Fishing
-you can now breed animals
-rideable horse
Achievements
-Achievements are finally here such as:
First pickaxe, First Love
The Big Menace
Your First World
Welcome to Valora!
and more!
What's Fixed?
-Bug A019<Multiplayer>
-Bug A020<Flying Skeletons>
-Bug A021<Ultra Speed Horse>
What was Removed?
-Lobby System
it was removed due to some server update. will be change to server lists and players will be able to create their own custom servers!