We invite stalkers for a new outing to the Zone in search of artifacts. Don't forget to pack your licensed copy of the game! Update 1.00.12 is already at the base.

New Features:

☢️ Your favorite wristwatch has transformed! Now they display 3 critical indicators: Health level, Psi-resistance, and Radiation resistance.

☢️ There are 3 new slots for artifacts in your backpack. We have also revised the training materials.

☢️ Unique artifacts have been added. Each of them has special properties and can either improve your stats or reduce some of them.

Improvements and Fixes:

🔸 Visual effects optimization has been done on some levels.

🔸 Monsters, depending on their class, now have not only a standard attack but also a psi-attack or radiation exposure.

🔸 Anomalies can also cause radiation damage or have a psi-effect.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and every outing to it is a new challenge. Stay attentive and cautious. Good luck!