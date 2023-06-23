Wingman A.I. Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

Removed the floating strut on the Apache B & D Physics for the wheels and suspension on the Apaches is now correct and everything moves correctly. Tweaked the flight physics for the Viper to make it a little less of a "wobble goblin" Moved the landing skids for the Viper backwards as they were too far forward of the centre of gravity. They now align correctly to the real world thing. Added landing skid strut physics to the Viper so its landing skids now flex slightly and provide a bit of bounce on landing.

This also paves the way for detachable parts for the helicopters as I did have a bit of a test build running where heavy landings would break the skids off the helicopter! It was a little buggy so didn't make the final patch but it will be added in next week for all helicopters with skids!

Most of next week will be spent fine tuning the A.I.'s ability to engage targets so that they are more reliable. Things like checking direct line of sight when choosing weapons and making sure they aren't firing weapons into the ground will be a priority.

Things also seem to be stable with the new asset management system so thanks to all those that reported bugs and hopefully that won't happen again!!