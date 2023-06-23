 Skip to content

The Hermit Chronicles update for 23 June 2023

Hot-fix 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11546886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a lot of small trees in the empty places in the location, now the forest looks richer.
  • Added markers to resources such as berries, mushrooms, sticks and items in the hut, which become visible when you approach them. This will make it easier to find resources in the forest.
  • The color of the character marker in the map menu has been changed to red. It is now faster to determine your location.

