- Added a lot of small trees in the empty places in the location, now the forest looks richer.
- Added markers to resources such as berries, mushrooms, sticks and items in the hut, which become visible when you approach them. This will make it easier to find resources in the forest.
- The color of the character marker in the map menu has been changed to red. It is now faster to determine your location.
The Hermit Chronicles update for 23 June 2023
Hot-fix 1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update