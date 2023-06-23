 Skip to content

Rustangelo update for 23 June 2023

Rustangelo Color Fix

23 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rustangelo, automatic sign painter for RUST, has been updated with a sign painting palette colors fix.

Changes include:

  • Fixed the positioning of the sign painting palette colors

