 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 23 June 2023

Feature Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11546777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doodads can now be imported inside the database -- click the green "+" symbol to import!
  • Avalonia 11 nightly stability updates.
  • More engine performance enhancements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link