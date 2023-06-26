Update v0.8.9 is LIVE!

Overview

In this latest update, we have included a whole host of exciting new features to enhance your gaming experience.

First off, we're thrilled to introduce a completely new challenge track "Jump & Turn". It's a fresh addition to our intermediate challenge tracks. Get ready to conquer new obstacles and compete for the best time!

We know how important customization is, which is why we have added more bike color options! From metallic colors to plastic and flip-flop/chameleon hues, the PeakProwler bike range is now more vibrant than ever. Choose your color and stand out from the crowd!

Keeping track of your game progress is now easier with the integration of Steam Cloud Save. No more worries about losing your progress, as your data is securely stored in the cloud.

In addition, we have introduced the Steam Leaderboards. Compare your best track times with friends and other players from around the world. It's time to show off your skills!

We've also worked on bug fixes and performance improvements. We've optimized shadows, fixed some specific challenge & multiplayer bugs, and made other under-the-hood improvements for smoother gameplay.

Release Notes

Content:

New Intermediate Challenge Track: Hone your skills on our newly released intermediate challenge track, "Jump & Turn".

Hone your skills on our newly released intermediate challenge track, "Jump & Turn". Bike Color Options: Ride in style with the introduction of fresh color choices for various parts on almost all bikes, including the PeakProwler X Titanium and PeakProwler X Carbon.

Ride in style with the introduction of fresh color choices for various parts on almost all bikes, including the PeakProwler X Titanium and PeakProwler X Carbon. "Aerial Twistdown" Adjustments: The first intermediate challenge has been fine-tuned for smoother jumps and landings.

Features:

Steam Cloud Save: Never worry about losing progress with your game data securely backed up via the Steam Cloud Save integration.

Never worry about losing progress with your game data securely backed up via the Steam Cloud Save integration. Steam Leaderboards: Best times for tracks and challenges are now published on the Steam Leaderboards. Check the leaderboards in the Steam Community and see how you stack up against players worldwide.

Bug Fixes:

General:

Level Start Transition: We've squashed a bug that was causing the camera to fade in twice at the start of levels.

Hot Seat mode:

AI & Ghost Interaction: Ghosts will no longer provoke unnecessary reactions from AI NPC riders. Distinct Ghost Colors: Every ghost now has a color that matches its player's in challenges, just like in Hot Seat - Free Play. Visibility of All Ghosts: We've resolved an issue that was causing only one ghost to appear in challenges.

Bike Customization:

Factory Colors: We've rectified the issue with bike factory colors. They are now correctly set and accurately displayed in the menu.



Visual Improvements:

Improved Lighting: We've fine-tuned the brightness level in the menu environment and in Day/Night scenarios for a more immersive experience.

We've fine-tuned the brightness level in the menu environment and in Day/Night scenarios for a more immersive experience. Smoothened Bike Rotation: Tweaks have been made to allow for smoother bike rotation during landings and intense physics changes.

Performance:

Game Load Optimization: We've resolved an issue that was causing brief frame drops after loading game and menu environments.

We've resolved an issue that was causing brief frame drops after loading game and menu environments. Shadows Optimizations: Improvements to static shadows, landscape settings for shadows, and foliage shadows contribute to a smoother game experience.

Improvements to static shadows, landscape settings for shadows, and foliage shadows contribute to a smoother game experience. Increased Game Stability: We've ensured game stability with backend adjustments, including explicit settings for DX12 and optimization for specific lightmap resolutions.

We value your feedback and are eager to hear about your experiences with these updates.

Enjoy the ride!