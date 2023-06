In this update, I have remade and improved all major back end systems and the changes will allow new guns, maps and gamemodes to be added much easier in the future.

Breif overview of changes

-All major systems have been tweeked / re done.

-new menu

-controler support

-map changes

-new map farm

-loadout system

This is a preview of the update and is bound to have bugs so please report them in the report a bug menu in game, so that i can fix them before going public