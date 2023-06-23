Love & Enchants OUT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1603900/Love_and_Enchants/



Your grandpa always told you two things: "Boy, if you wanna be rich, you gotta learn enchanting. Everyone loves enchanted stuff." and "Boy, if you wanna get girls, you gotta get money". While those words didn't mean much to you growing up, with puberty hitting, you suddenly developed a keen interest in the qualities of being rich.



Features:

-Become a master enchanter and forge weapons that will shake the very ground!

-Your skills will get better by ingame upgrades and by you, as the player, learning how to better ocmbine things!

-A never seen before enchanting mechanic, taking inspiration from the cartograph and scrabble!

-Meet a cute raccon girl, a demon that hates dealing with customers and (maybe) find the harem ending!

-Enchant weapons with subsets of the elements, in endless combinations!

-Sell those weapons to a plethora of zany classes

-Travel to far away places, to learn more, specialized elements like poison or magnetism (and maybe peek on girls in an onsen...)



Thank you for waiting on this release! Its been hell to get the bugs out but we hope you enjoy this labor of love...and enchants XD