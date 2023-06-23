 Skip to content

Stack Island - Survival card game update for 23 June 2023

6.24 Bug patch

Stack Island - Survival card game update for 23 June 2023

  • Fixed an issue where tooltips overlapped when cards overlapped with windows such as quests and recipes
  • Fixed an error where the scrolling of the mouse wheel was slow in windows such as quests and recipes
    -Fixed an error where stone axes disappeared in some combinations
  • Fixed an error where garlic glue disappears after making a plastic bag
    -Fixed an error where the fuel tank disappeared in some combinations
    -Fixed an error where the water tank disappeared in some combinations
  • Fixed a tutorial error that occurs when restarting the game immediately after starting
  • Fixed an error where the combination speed gradually slows down after running the game

