- Fixed an issue where tooltips overlapped when cards overlapped with windows such as quests and recipes
- Fixed an error where the scrolling of the mouse wheel was slow in windows such as quests and recipes
-Fixed an error where stone axes disappeared in some combinations
- Fixed an error where garlic glue disappears after making a plastic bag
-Fixed an error where the fuel tank disappeared in some combinations
-Fixed an error where the water tank disappeared in some combinations
- Fixed a tutorial error that occurs when restarting the game immediately after starting
- Fixed an error where the combination speed gradually slows down after running the game
Stack Island - Survival card game update for 23 June 2023
6.24 Bug patch
