Announcing Our First Community Activity - Marine's Merit!

We’re celebrating the launch of Six Days in Fallujah with our first Community Activity. Introducing Marine’s Merit!
Gather your fireteam and share a screenshot of your group for a chance to win $100 (up to $400 per fireteam). Lone wolves are welcome, but we absolutely encourage teamwork!
Entries will be open until July 6th. For more information, join our Community Discord here: https://discord.gg/sixdaysgame
Show us your Fireteam, Infantry!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1548850/Six_Days_in_Fallujah/
