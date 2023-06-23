Announcing Our First Community Activity - Marine's Merit!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re celebrating the launch of Six Days in Fallujah with our first Community Activity. Introducing Marine’s Merit!

Gather your fireteam and share a screenshot of your group for a chance to win $100 (up to $400 per fireteam). Lone wolves are welcome, but we absolutely encourage teamwork!

Entries will be open until July 6th. For more information, join our Community Discord here: https://discord.gg/sixdaysgame

Show us your Fireteam, Infantry!

