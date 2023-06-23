 Skip to content

Six Days in Fallujah update for 23 June 2023

Announcing Our First Community Activity - Marine's Merit!

Six Days in Fallujah update for 23 June 2023

We’re celebrating the launch of Six Days in Fallujah with our first Community Activity. Introducing Marine’s Merit!

Gather your fireteam and share a screenshot of your group for a chance to win $100 (up to $400 per fireteam). Lone wolves are welcome, but we absolutely encourage teamwork!
Entries will be open until July 6th. For more information, join our Community Discord here: https://discord.gg/sixdaysgame

Show us your Fireteam, Infantry!

