Introducing the New In-Game User Interface!

We are thrilled to unveil the brand new in-game user interface, meticulously designed to accommodate both keyboard/mouse and game controller inputs. This update grants players quick and seamless access to all player skill perks and options.

We are proud to announce that this implementation marks the completion of our quest to integrate all necessary game controller inputs, allowing for full gameplay using controllers.

For keyboard/mouse users, simply hover near buttons and panels to automatically extend them, ensuring easy accessibility.

For game controller users, press the interface focus button:

• On Xbox controllers, button [ B ] and hold a direction to navigate the selection wheel.

• Press button [ A ] to select your desired option.

Please note that there have been some changes to keyboard inputs. For instance, the "insert coin" key is now [ left-control ], and the "skill stop" key is now [ space ]. We are actively working on a comprehensive user manual that will explain all inputs and serve as a helpful guide within the community hub.

Updates and Improvements:

• Certain buttons and text will now adjust in size based on the screen resolution, enhancing readability on handheld devices.

• Auto-Play now blocks the "insert coin" function, preventing players from using both simultaneously. This change limits the player's ability to add coins, and it may potentially be exclusive to the Casino difficulty in the future or become an unlockable perk.

Bug Fixes:

• Rectified an issue where the open chest dialog displayed the incorrect level of lucky charm used.

• Addressed various spelling errors and typos throughout the game.

• Restored the focus for game controllers on dialog cancel.

What's Next?:

• Stay tuned for user guides covering game inputs and gameplay mechanics.

• In-game tutorials will soon be available to assist new players.

• Prepare yourself for the exciting Arcade Mode.

• We're actively developing additional levels for all game modes.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope you enjoy the latest update!