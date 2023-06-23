- Fixed an issue where consuming a stat boosting potion wouldn't update the UI immediately
- Medium Mage Potion, increases Magical Attack Bonus instead of Physical Attack Bonus now
- The skills "Magical Resistances" and "Clear Mind" have been tagged as "Physical" now. This way magically deaf adventurers can still learn those skills.
- Added a sorting button for items. Now items can be sorted by Name, Type, Rarity and Value.
- Added the option to enable an End-Turn Confirmation if you try to end a turn with AP left. The option is disabled by default.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 23 June 2023
Patch 0.5126
Patchnotes via Steam Community
