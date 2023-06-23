 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 23 June 2023

Patch 0.5126

Share · View all patches · Build 11546297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where consuming a stat boosting potion wouldn't update the UI immediately
  • Medium Mage Potion, increases Magical Attack Bonus instead of Physical Attack Bonus now
  • The skills "Magical Resistances" and "Clear Mind" have been tagged as "Physical" now. This way magically deaf adventurers can still learn those skills.
  • Added a sorting button for items. Now items can be sorted by Name, Type, Rarity and Value.
  • Added the option to enable an End-Turn Confirmation if you try to end a turn with AP left. The option is disabled by default.

