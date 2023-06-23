Test Branch Update! (Beta 11.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Arsenal changes

Added 1 grenade slot to all characters (they now have 2 slots by default, more with the Grenadier skill)

Tweaked the initial arsenal of each faction to add more grenades and a sniper rifle

Switched stun and shock grenade colors to match their explosion color

Enemies AI improvements

Enemies now flee grenades about to explode (hard/permadeath difficulty only)

Enemies now flee snipers' line of sight when they hear them (hard/permadeath difficulty only)

Enemies now take cover (hard/permadeath difficulty only)

Enemies now follow their attacker if they've lost sight of them

Enemies now react to dead allies, fleeing the shooter's line of sight

Enemies now react to the shots of their teammates

Enemies react to walking agents if close enough

The different enemy archetypes are now specific to the mission objective instead of the game difficulty

Other improvements

Added new types of doorways

Added new props layouts

Sped up the door opening animation of the enemies

Tweaked the door kicking, weapon shots and grenade explosions sound ranges

Tweaked the sound range modifiers and prices of the silencers

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed custom maps not having all the defined NPC spawns

Fixed overlapping enemies considered as not visible

Fixed some props never appearing in (too) big custom maps

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.