Test Branch Update! (Beta 11.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Arsenal changes
- Added 1 grenade slot to all characters (they now have 2 slots by default, more with the Grenadier skill)
- Tweaked the initial arsenal of each faction to add more grenades and a sniper rifle
- Switched stun and shock grenade colors to match their explosion color
Enemies AI improvements
- Enemies now flee grenades about to explode (hard/permadeath difficulty only)
- Enemies now flee snipers' line of sight when they hear them (hard/permadeath difficulty only)
- Enemies now take cover (hard/permadeath difficulty only)
- Enemies now follow their attacker if they've lost sight of them
- Enemies now react to dead allies, fleeing the shooter's line of sight
- Enemies now react to the shots of their teammates
- Enemies react to walking agents if close enough
- The different enemy archetypes are now specific to the mission objective instead of the game difficulty
Other improvements
- Added new types of doorways
- Added new props layouts
- Sped up the door opening animation of the enemies
- Tweaked the door kicking, weapon shots and grenade explosions sound ranges
- Tweaked the sound range modifiers and prices of the silencers
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed custom maps not having all the defined NPC spawns
- Fixed overlapping enemies considered as not visible
- Fixed some props never appearing in (too) big custom maps
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch