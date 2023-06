Share · View all patches · Build 11546178 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

I've change the font in the game, the previous was pretty and stylish but unreadable, I must admit.

fixed the hud at the top of the screen (the green hyper bar was bugged)

some minor changes and some more corrections again, thanks to luggage (Verisim Skies on steam) he helped me a lot!

I'm continuing to build new levels (the "routeB" project) they'll come later, just be patient!

Thank you for playing NANOFORCE if there are bugs or anything else just tell me!