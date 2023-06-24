 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 24 June 2023

Various Improvements & Big Level Editor Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11546107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easter Extravaganza:

  • Updated various stage props with better artwork and added some new props as well.
  • Easter Ryan(Rabbit) Pinball - Changed the Easter Basket to an improved version.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • Training Tracks & Practice Playground have new rollover sounds
  • New Racepipe sounds on Christmas Carnage & Crazy Carnival
  • Fixed a bug where the ball could get stuck in a hole in very rare circumstances.

Table Editor Update:

What’s New:

Raceway Creator:

Create your own raceways in their entirety! The pre-made/example raceways still exist and are still accessible.

Duplicate Object Feature:

You can now duplicate any object on the play-field using this button. This will prove to be more useful later on once objects are a bit more editable. Right now, it is most useful for custom raceways!

Mechanics:
  • Burrowing Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)
  • Running Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)
  • Helicopter Plunger
  • Cannon Plunger
Game Settings:
  • Auto-Multiball (Start a game with multi-ball every-time and select how many to start with).
  • Kickback (Left side, Right Side or Both). (The way it works is that you get them once per life, they are not tied to any sort of mission/trial system).
Misc:
  • Raceways can no longer be scaled.
  • Fixed & Adjusted various themes.
  • Warfare themes added.
  • Fixed a bug where the LCD/DMD screen would pop-up when toggling the pause menu in the editor mode.
What’s Next:
  • Edit Mechanics
  • More Mechanics

Help me shape the future of the game by filling out this very short anonymous survey.

[previewyoutube=KczTi--aHXA;full] ]

