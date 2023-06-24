Various Improvements & Big Level Editor Update!

Easter Extravaganza:

Updated various stage props with better artwork and added some new props as well.

Easter Ryan(Rabbit) Pinball - Changed the Easter Basket to an improved version.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

Training Tracks & Practice Playground have new rollover sounds

New Racepipe sounds on Christmas Carnage & Crazy Carnival

Fixed a bug where the ball could get stuck in a hole in very rare circumstances.

What’s New:

Raceway Creator:

Create your own raceways in their entirety! The pre-made/example raceways still exist and are still accessible.

Duplicate Object Feature:

You can now duplicate any object on the play-field using this button. This will prove to be more useful later on once objects are a bit more editable. Right now, it is most useful for custom raceways!

Mechanics:

Burrowing Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)

Running Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)

Helicopter Plunger

Cannon Plunger

Game Settings:

Auto-Multiball (Start a game with multi-ball every-time and select how many to start with).

Kickback (Left side, Right Side or Both). (The way it works is that you get them once per life, they are not tied to any sort of mission/trial system).

Misc:

Raceways can no longer be scaled.

Fixed & Adjusted various themes.

Warfare themes added.

Fixed a bug where the LCD/DMD screen would pop-up when toggling the pause menu in the editor mode.

What’s Next:

Edit Mechanics

More Mechanics

Help me shape the future of the game by filling out this very short anonymous survey.

