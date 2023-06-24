Various Improvements & Big Level Editor Update!

Easter Extravaganza:
- Updated various stage props with better artwork and added some new props as well.
- Easter Ryan(Rabbit) Pinball - Changed the Easter Basket to an improved version.
Bug Fixes/Misc:
- Training Tracks & Practice Playground have new rollover sounds
- New Racepipe sounds on Christmas Carnage & Crazy Carnival
- Fixed a bug where the ball could get stuck in a hole in very rare circumstances.
Table Editor Update:
What’s New:
Raceway Creator:
Create your own raceways in their entirety! The pre-made/example raceways still exist and are still accessible.
Duplicate Object Feature:
You can now duplicate any object on the play-field using this button. This will prove to be more useful later on once objects are a bit more editable. Right now, it is most useful for custom raceways!
Mechanics:
- Burrowing Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)
- Running Rabbits (From Easter Extravaganza)
- Helicopter Plunger
- Cannon Plunger
Game Settings:
- Auto-Multiball (Start a game with multi-ball every-time and select how many to start with).
- Kickback (Left side, Right Side or Both). (The way it works is that you get them once per life, they are not tied to any sort of mission/trial system).
Misc:
- Raceways can no longer be scaled.
- Fixed & Adjusted various themes.
- Warfare themes added.
- Fixed a bug where the LCD/DMD screen would pop-up when toggling the pause menu in the editor mode.
What’s Next:
- Edit Mechanics
- More Mechanics
Help me shape the future of the game by filling out this very short anonymous survey.
Changed files in this update