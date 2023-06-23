 Skip to content

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Changelog version 0.1.5

Changelog version 0.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Players,

Here are the updates we've made in the latest version of the game:

Art

Inventory Icons: The icons for inventory items have been updated for clarity and ease of use.
Museum Environment: The lighting in the museum and the texture of the wooden floor have been enhanced for better visual aesthetics.

Fixes

Adventure Log UI and Text: Typos and user interface issues in the Adventure Log have been addressed.

We hope these updates improve your gameplay experience.

Thank you for your support.

