Changelog version 0.1.5

Hello Players,
Here are the updates we've made in the latest version of the game:
Art
Inventory Icons: The icons for inventory items have been updated for clarity and ease of use.
Museum Environment: The lighting in the museum and the texture of the wooden floor have been enhanced for better visual aesthetics.
Fixes
Adventure Log UI and Text: Typos and user interface issues in the Adventure Log have been addressed.
We hope these updates improve your gameplay experience.
Thank you for your support.
Changed files in this update