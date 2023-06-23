Changelog version 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11546093 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello Players,

Here are the updates we've made in the latest version of the game:

Art

Inventory Icons: The icons for inventory items have been updated for clarity and ease of use.

Museum Environment: The lighting in the museum and the texture of the wooden floor have been enhanced for better visual aesthetics.

Fixes

Adventure Log UI and Text: Typos and user interface issues in the Adventure Log have been addressed.

We hope these updates improve your gameplay experience.

Thank you for your support.