Town Girls update for 23 June 2023

Town Girls 0.2.5.2

Build 11546016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed:

Launcher:

  1. Nothing changed.

Game:

  1. Added characters-specific stalking music.
  2. Added Amber's work stalking images.
  3. Added Amber's sleeping stalking images.
  4. Fixed Violet's tattoo not appearing on her stalking images.

