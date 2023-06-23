Update 0.8.5.3

Improvements:

Rearranged the dialog box options so that all dialog boxes have confirm action to the right and leave or cancel actions on the left. The phoenix, merchant, coop stone, chicken dialog boxes there have been update with new option arrangement.

Stone statue enemy eyes now as well have a red outline

Fixed inconsistent worm enemy attack collider activation

Bugfixes

Fixed crit damage value not being displayed in the stats window

A new secret has been added to the game. We offer a bounty for the first 3 persons who post a screenshot of the new secret into our discord in the #screenshots channel. The first 3 players who share the right screenshot will receive a steam key for one of our games or soundtracks of your choice!

Join the discord and the bounty hunt now: https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb