 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 23 June 2023

Update 0.8.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11546004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Rearranged the dialog box options so that all dialog boxes have confirm action to the right and leave or cancel actions on the left. The phoenix, merchant, coop stone, chicken dialog boxes there have been update with new option arrangement.
  • Stone statue enemy eyes now as well have a red outline
  • Fixed inconsistent worm enemy attack collider activation
Bugfixes
  • Fixed crit damage value not being displayed in the stats window

A new secret has been added to the game. We offer a bounty for the first 3 persons who post a screenshot of the new secret into our discord in the #screenshots channel. The first 3 players who share the right screenshot will receive a steam key for one of our games or soundtracks of your choice!

Join the discord and the bounty hunt now:  https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646792 Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link