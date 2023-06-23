The fastest mushroom alive! Patch 1.0.7 adds a Speedrunner mode!

This update adds the new Speedrunner Mode, which can be enabled from the Control options once you've beaten the game at least once. If you have a save file that's beaten the game already, you'll be able to use the Speedrunner Mode now as well!

With this mode enabled, you'll be able to run through the game much quicker since it auto-skips dialogue, auto-skips major cutscenes, and has an in-game timer that ends once you've reached the credits!

Feel free to join our Speedrunner community in the official Smushi Come Home server, where you can chat about strategies and techniques!

https://discord.gg/Qb6WMmpFJR

With that, have funs running through the game and beeting that highscore and have a great weekend! 😊

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion