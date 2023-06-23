- Fixed logistics business indicator that was in some cases not showing busy logistics properly.
- Reduced required fertile ground depth for farms from 1.0 to 0.9 tiles to for imperfections.
- Reduced required fertile ground depth for trees from 1.0 to 0.5 tiles.
- Optimized flow indicators on pipes resulting in a small FPS gain.
- Ocean waves no longer clip though ships.
- Fixed farm validation tiles that were sometimes not displayed properly.
- Fixed issues with forestry towers not registering with other entities properly.
Captain of Industry update for 23 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.3c
