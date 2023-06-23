 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Choo Choo Survivor update for 23 June 2023

Input Rebinding - Drive the locomotive how you want!

Share · View all patches · Build 11545888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I decided to stop pushing it away and I went ahead and implemented input rebinding. I thought I better take care of the fiddly bits so that I can focus properly on gameplay going forward. I also changed the default controls so that you can drive the locomotive with left and right mouse buttons, though spacebar and control will still work as well.

You'll find the option to rebind controls on the left side when you are in game. You can remap all the controls to whatever you need. As an experiment I even remapped the close popups button (Esc) to the middle mouse button and it works really well. I could actually play the whole game with just the mouse.


Okay, now I need to get back to creating some cool stuff.

Good luck Choo Choo Engineers!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2336202 Depot 2336202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link