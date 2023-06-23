Input Rebinding - Drive the locomotive how you want!

I decided to stop pushing it away and I went ahead and implemented input rebinding. I thought I better take care of the fiddly bits so that I can focus properly on gameplay going forward. I also changed the default controls so that you can drive the locomotive with left and right mouse buttons, though spacebar and control will still work as well.

You'll find the option to rebind controls on the left side when you are in game. You can remap all the controls to whatever you need. As an experiment I even remapped the close popups button (Esc) to the middle mouse button and it works really well. I could actually play the whole game with just the mouse.







Okay, now I need to get back to creating some cool stuff.

Good luck Choo Choo Engineers!