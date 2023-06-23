 Skip to content

Frightened update for 23 June 2023

Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone Duder is here :)

We fixed a minor issue in this update.
-We fixed the issue where the game server crashed when the players dropped from the server.
-We fixed some wall player issues.
-And more ...

