Zilla: Shadow of the Bridge Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Update 6/23/2023

Release Notes:

  • Corrected Main Menu UI scaling
  • Corrected Cherenkov Breath Not Triggering
  • Fixed Regression with 0 camera scale in Oakland

