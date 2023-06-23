version 0.6.5 'nemesis amended'

this little update has a few reworks of things
Death Knight made into a more focused prestige class that applies Doom when blocking / shrugging off based on poise stacks
Ice Shah now applies entangle on dealing Ice damage
Alizeh now deals lightning damage first
Necromancer hit on ally death damage now scales with # of allies
Freeze now also works like a mini-Doom - dealt Blunt damage = stacks when attacked
Gore Tide now also gives +1 Bleed Stacks applied
Piercing Vines now applies scaling Entangle
reworked a bunch of the 'kinesis powers to focus on raw damage --- this will probably be increased again
reduced the inflame stacks enemies get from various abilities
other tweaks as always
Changed files in this update