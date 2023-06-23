version 0.6.5 'nemesis amended'

Share · View all patches · Build 11545819 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

this little update has a few reworks of things

Death Knight made into a more focused prestige class that applies Doom when blocking / shrugging off based on poise stacks

Ice Shah now applies entangle on dealing Ice damage

Alizeh now deals lightning damage first

Necromancer hit on ally death damage now scales with # of allies

Freeze now also works like a mini-Doom - dealt Blunt damage = stacks when attacked

Gore Tide now also gives +1 Bleed Stacks applied

Piercing Vines now applies scaling Entangle

reworked a bunch of the 'kinesis powers to focus on raw damage --- this will probably be increased again

reduced the inflame stacks enemies get from various abilities

other tweaks as always