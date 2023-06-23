 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 23 June 2023

version 0.6.5 'nemesis amended'

Share · View all patches · Build 11545819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this little update has a few reworks of things

Death Knight made into a more focused prestige class that applies Doom when blocking / shrugging off based on poise stacks
Ice Shah now applies entangle on dealing Ice damage
Alizeh now deals lightning damage first
Necromancer hit on ally death damage now scales with # of allies

Freeze now also works like a mini-Doom - dealt Blunt damage = stacks when attacked

Gore Tide now also gives +1 Bleed Stacks applied
Piercing Vines now applies scaling Entangle

reworked a bunch of the 'kinesis powers to focus on raw damage --- this will probably be increased again
reduced the inflame stacks enemies get from various abilities

other tweaks as always

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link