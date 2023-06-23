Version 1.9

Patch Notes

Big ol' update, new in this version is:

Singing weapon enchantment

doors now show that you have passed through them before

compass added to the hud

walls and floors now vary in shade

increased the saturation in the camera slightly

camera shake when hit

added a few more hints to the death screen

player now also has a shadow

finally added the fairy to the bestiary

fixed bug where a water trap didn't immediately show that it lowered your armor

fixed bug where liches would lose their particle effect after reviving

fixed bug where "-lich" would be omitted from a liches name in the log

fixed bug where a ranged weapon might be named incorrectly after being polymorphed by a fairy

fixed an issue where damage might have been calculated incorrectly

reduced the likelihood of a medusa waking up and confusing the player

The Singing enchantment will wake every monster when you enter a room EXCEPT for reptile monsters and bird monsters which will always remain asleep. This could be handy on the later levels for dealing with medusas, griffins, and dragons. It does nothing against monsters that are already awake when you find them though.