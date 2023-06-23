Version 1.9

Patch Notes
Big ol' update, new in this version is:
- Singing weapon enchantment
- doors now show that you have passed through them before
- compass added to the hud
- walls and floors now vary in shade
- increased the saturation in the camera slightly
- camera shake when hit
- added a few more hints to the death screen
- player now also has a shadow
- finally added the fairy to the bestiary
- fixed bug where a water trap didn't immediately show that it lowered your armor
- fixed bug where liches would lose their particle effect after reviving
- fixed bug where "-lich" would be omitted from a liches name in the log
- fixed bug where a ranged weapon might be named incorrectly after being polymorphed by a fairy
- fixed an issue where damage might have been calculated incorrectly
- reduced the likelihood of a medusa waking up and confusing the player
The Singing enchantment will wake every monster when you enter a room EXCEPT for reptile monsters and bird monsters which will always remain asleep. This could be handy on the later levels for dealing with medusas, griffins, and dragons. It does nothing against monsters that are already awake when you find them though.
