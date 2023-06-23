 Skip to content

The Bookwalker update for 23 June 2023

Version 23.6.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Incremental achievements are now properly transferred between playthroughs
  • Added a constant access to the "free prisoner" option in chapter 1
  • Removed a possible softlock in chapter 4
  • Changed the suitcase note in chapter 6
  • Fix for a draggable pallet in chapter 6
  • Removed a ghost wardrobe in epilogue

Changed files in this update

The Bookwalker Content Depot 1432101
