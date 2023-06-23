- Incremental achievements are now properly transferred between playthroughs
- Added a constant access to the "free prisoner" option in chapter 1
- Removed a possible softlock in chapter 4
- Changed the suitcase note in chapter 6
- Fix for a draggable pallet in chapter 6
- Removed a ghost wardrobe in epilogue
The Bookwalker update for 23 June 2023
Version 23.6.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
