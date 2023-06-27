 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Start11 update for 27 June 2023

Start11 1.46 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11545772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Start11 1.46 Changelog (Released 06/27/2023)

06/27/2023

  • Released on Stardock.com and Steam

06/21/2023
Beta Version: 1.46 (1.4.6.0 file version)

  • NEW : Right-click on the taskbar button now offers Close Window instead of Close All Windows on Windows 11
  • Now supports win key when foreground app is elevated
  • Resolves issue with taskbar line not always showing correctly on Win11 22H2 when taskbar enhancements are disabled.
  • Added option to block Winkey handling entirely when in a fullscreen application
  • Resolved some taskbar incompatibility issues with right-clicking on the taskbar on recent dev channel builds of Win11.
  • Adjusted taskbar button flashing color in light mode as too pale
  • Resolved issues with apps that rapidly update the taskbar progress bars hanging the taskbar for periods
  • Workaround for a crash caused by Grammarly being installed when using sub-menus
  • Fixed issue with taskbar shifted up when using non-standard scaling factors (like 140%)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1811011 Depot 1811011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link