Start11 1.46 Changelog (Released 06/27/2023)
06/27/2023
- Released on Stardock.com and Steam
06/21/2023
Beta Version: 1.46 (1.4.6.0 file version)
- NEW : Right-click on the taskbar button now offers Close Window instead of Close All Windows on Windows 11
- Now supports win key when foreground app is elevated
- Resolves issue with taskbar line not always showing correctly on Win11 22H2 when taskbar enhancements are disabled.
- Added option to block Winkey handling entirely when in a fullscreen application
- Resolved some taskbar incompatibility issues with right-clicking on the taskbar on recent dev channel builds of Win11.
- Adjusted taskbar button flashing color in light mode as too pale
- Resolved issues with apps that rapidly update the taskbar progress bars hanging the taskbar for periods
- Workaround for a crash caused by Grammarly being installed when using sub-menus
- Fixed issue with taskbar shifted up when using non-standard scaling factors (like 140%)
Changed files in this update