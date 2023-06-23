Re.Poly Update V 0.2.7B

Hey there girls and guys.

In this update I implemented the possibility to hold 2 weapons. Fir this you have to select the first weapon in your hotbar and then the second with the numbers related to the items.

The Bow and the Crossbow can be loaded with new ammo types. For this you have 2 ways to do so. Drag and drop the ammo onto the weapon or hold the weapon in hands and hold R to open the quick reload menu where you can change the ammo type.

Same will work for the staff now. The magic slot is no longer usable so you have to craft new ammo for the staff because the Fire magic is renamed to small fireball and is handled as ammo like arrows.

I hope you enjoy the update and let me know if you notice any bugs :)

Have a nice weekend.

Update Notes Version 0.2.7b

Additions:

Added left hand selection functions (When a weapon is defined as dual wield you can hold 2 of them. When a shield or torch is selected it will be placed into the left hand)

Added Item: Morning Star

Added item: Mace

Added item: copper arrow

Added item: iron arrow

Added item: Copper bolt

Added item: Iron bolt

Added: Magic ammo - Small ice shard

Added Attribute: Left hand damage

Added: Right clicking an item will now open a little menu where you can unload ammo from a range weapon, equip, unequip, drop, and use

Added: When holding the reload button while holding a ranged weapon a ammo change interface will be displayed where you can change the ammo type or empty the charges out

Added: Bolt is actual present on crossbows now

Added: Fireball impact explosion

Added: It is possible to swap the items in the crafting queue to change the priorization

Added: Difficulty settings in the game settings menu (Can be changed at any time)

Added: Difficulty settings for hosted multiplayer games (Can only be changed before hosting by changin the setting)

Added: Difficulty Peaceful (AI will not chase or attack you unless you attack them)

Added: What's new button to the Main menu to give you a better overview what the current update will bring into the game

Removed left hands slot functions

Removed Magic slot functions

Changes:

Changed: Shields and torches no longer have to be placed into the left hands slot

Changed: Shields and torches has to be placed into the hotbar

Changed: Q will toggle ring effects now

Changed: Arrows can now be dragged onto bows to load arrows (Pressing R will still work)

Changed: It is possible to change the arrow or bolt type of a ranged weapon now

Changed: When you press the reload button with a range weapon in hands that has no ammo type assigned, it will take the first arrow type it can find in your inventory

Changed: to quick place an item from one container to another you now have to press shift + left mouse key

Changed: to only take one item from a stack you now have to only hold the middle mouse button and drag

Changed: Renamed the attribute damage to right hand damage

Changed: Scrolling the hotbar is no longer possible because of the new 2 handed mechanics (Sorry but it was neccessary)

Changed: Rotating a building part no longer requires holding the alt key

Changed: It is possible to block with bare hands (But it will not hold back a lot of damage)

Changed: Evading is only possible while blocking (hold block + [default space bar] and the direction you want to evade)

Changed: Staff is now handled as range weapon and needs ammo to be used (In this case magic ammo stuff)

Changed: When a staff do not have ammo the character will attack with the staff

Changed: Renamed Fire Magic to small fireball

Changed: Small fireball has a stack size of 50

Changed: Quick unequip armor from the Armor stand will no longer change your equipment. It will go to your inventory instead

Changed: Dropped items that can not merge with a loot container will be placed nearby to prevent overlapping

Fixes: