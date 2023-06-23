- Fixed the issue of a high probability of gasoline not spawning in the circus before it is required (Great Circus).
- Resolved the problem where the smoke from the balloon scare was not visible on the roller coaster (Great Circus).
- Fixed the issue where items would sometimes drop in the cell when caught by the enemy.
- Addressed the problem where the enemy would never release the player when caught in the cell area.
- Fixed the translation display issue in Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.
- Corrected the position of the camera and Clowny's light.
- Resolved the problem of Clowny getting stuck in corners.
Slashers update for 23 June 2023
Update 3.2.3
