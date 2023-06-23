 Skip to content

Slashers update for 23 June 2023

Update 3.2.3

Build 11545609

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue of a high probability of gasoline not spawning in the circus before it is required (Great Circus).
  • Resolved the problem where the smoke from the balloon scare was not visible on the roller coaster (Great Circus).
  • Fixed the issue where items would sometimes drop in the cell when caught by the enemy.
  • Addressed the problem where the enemy would never release the player when caught in the cell area.
  • Fixed the translation display issue in Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.
  • Corrected the position of the camera and Clowny's light.
  • Resolved the problem of Clowny getting stuck in corners.

