Development Branch update - v0.8.003

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.003) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.003 - Temporary changelog :

Change space trading platform position (will change previously placed platforms positions)

add new frogs ponds in the world

Add new terra stage loot (amphibians)

Improve frogs animations and movements

Improve lost paradise terrain performances

Trees grows naturally in crater sector once a certain stage is reached

Improve performances of insects / fishes / frogs (flattening the hierarchy)

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games