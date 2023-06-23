 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 23 June 2023

Development Branch update - v0.8.003

Build 11545604

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.003) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.003 - Temporary changelog :

Change space trading platform position (will change previously placed platforms positions)
add new frogs ponds in the world
Add new terra stage loot (amphibians)
Improve frogs animations and movements
Improve lost paradise terrain performances
Trees grows naturally in crater sector once a certain stage is reached
Improve performances of insects / fishes / frogs (flattening the hierarchy)

