Patch fix. 23.06.23

Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:
– Fixed a bug when it was impossible to send a parcel from another storekeeper
– Fixed empty dialogue with Kolya Sour
– Fixed Peter's safe zone on Novaya Zemlya
– Fixed reward (reputation) in the quest "Time to collect stones ..." and several others
– Fixed getting out of the Prison
– The quest “The Sly’s Parcel” has been changed in the update. Everyone who took it BEFORE the update will have to cancel it and take it again.
– Removed the birthplace of Small pig in the Liubech's Outlands
– Krol's quests have been changed: now his quests do not use the hat "Ushanka"
– Stumpy's quest is now issued correctly
– Disabled the quest "Forest Noise" at Grishkovets (because the character is completely updated)
– The event "Forgotten Ice" is temporarily disabled for revision
Sincerely,
SO team
Changed files in this update