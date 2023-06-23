Major Update Now Available!

Hi everyone! As mentioned in our previous posts here, we’ve listened and tried to address as many issues and comments possible regarding the maps, gameplay changes and beatmaps. We've tried to action the feedback and test as quick as possible to bring you the new updates and requests which hopefully improves your overall experience with the game! Please let us know how you get on.

A huge thank you to everyone who jumped into the Open Beta, joined our Discord and gave frequent and detailed feedback for each build version and new features. Your help and support has been so useful and you've helped immensely during this period.

The highlights of this release are the two new checkpoint levels and manually curated beatmaps, which drastically change the feel of the game.

This returns much of the original appeal of the demo version while still maintaining the ability to use custom music (with either auto-generated or custom beatmaps).

Two New Stages

City Streets Checkpoint stage has been added.

Sonic Prison Checkpoint stage has been added.

Adaptive training and manual in-game beat mapping tools for custom tracks.

Currently, all beatmap editing tools need to be activated by modifying the beatmap JSON file manually. This process will gradually become more user-friendly. In the meantime, please check our Discord server for guidance!

Curated Beatmaps

All OST tracks have been manually updated using the new assisted editing tools.

Energy gates are now immediately unlocked.

During locked gate and boss shield sections, enemies keep respawning until enough enemies have been defeated.

These changes make it easier to quickly move through a level and also avoid the frustrating situations when you can't find the remaining enemies.

Primary notes now always need to be activated individually (previously only for scoring purposes).

Spaced railgun notes are now always primary notes.

Railgun notes can now be chained on successive notes (as combo notes).

Updated scoring and multiplier logic.

Aero health increased to four hearts.

Ballard now heals from overdrive melee attacks.

Various balance tweaks.

Quality of Life

Custom music screens now contain buttons to open the respective music/beatmaps folder.

Newly added custom songs are now added to the top of the list.

Thanks again to everyone for playing, and for your continued support and feedback during this time. We hope you enjoy the updates and we'll continue to bring more content and fixes as and when we can soon.