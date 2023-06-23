Season XI.5 Kingdom of Akkorus

We're releasing a new balance patch to season XI, along side new content.
- We have balanced (or at least did our best) mob and rupture progression to match stats, experience, and item progression. The flow of the game should feel better, yet slower. We are fine with people reaching level 600, and completing ruptures level 500, but it should be more challenging and generally take longer.
- We have added new fellowship features and content. Once you are part of a fellowship, you will see a new map in the fellowship hall at your home fort. Unlocking the new zones is done by leveling up the fellowship. Finding a key to the new content is a rare rupture drop, and will drop to fellowships that are grinding together.
- Offhands now have auto sort and will not be disenchanted automatically
- Skill tree has new nodes with fixed stats and fewer inventory slots. Also, all buffs have been rebalanced to the new game progression.
- We have gotten rid of the stance gems conversion. You will now find Stance Fractures and be able to craft your specific stance gems from that resource.
- Multiple bug fixes, including weird camera issues, lighting, item stats, and more.
- Boss arenas will now have significantly fewer adds, and a lot more containers for a dump of the essence before you leave.
- The mobs not having aggro while a player is mounted on specific mounts is hopefully fixed.
Changed files in this update