Changelog for 23-06-2023

20-06-2023
- Fixed battery reporting breaking due to Sime device names containing a backslash. (Always sanitize your strings kids)
- Wristwatch can now be moved with Edit Mode open and windows toggled off.
- Edit Mode now works like expected with pinned windows. (Pinned windows can now be moved and their settings will appear when in Edit Mode with windows toggled off)
- Added Events button to the Edit Mode bar.
- Fixed events icon selector not allowing 128x128 or 256x256 resolution icons.
Changed files in this update