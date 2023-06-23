 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 23 June 2023

Changelog for 23-06-2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

20-06-2023

  • Fixed battery reporting breaking due to Sime device names containing a backslash. (Always sanitize your strings kids)
  • Wristwatch can now be moved with Edit Mode open and windows toggled off.
  • Edit Mode now works like expected with pinned windows. (Pinned windows can now be moved and their settings will appear when in Edit Mode with windows toggled off)
  • Added Events button to the Edit Mode bar.
  • Fixed events icon selector not allowing 128x128 or 256x256 resolution icons.

