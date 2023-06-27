Hotfix 1317 | Building Bug Fix, Balance Changes, and More

Hello, survivors!

We've got a patch for you that should make your experience with the game more enjoyable. It includes some important improvements, mainly the fix that should resolve the modules' demolition issue. Please try it and tell us whether it worked on your constructions that you were not able to destroy before.

We also balanced some features in Hard and Very Hard difficulties making them more challenging. Thanks to our hardcore players for expressing the need for these tweakings!

It’s been very exciting to see so many people appreciating what we've done, leaving reviews, making content, and spending hours and hours in the game. Right now we continue working on bug fixing and improving the game, while also preparing the third region to be able to deliver it to you as soon as possible.

Enjoy the new update!

NEW FEATURES AND POLISHING

Added a tutorial slide for cartography. It’s a very important and helpful in-game feature, and we tried to explain how it works so that players would use it more.

Simple resources (flowers, fruits) are now collected instantly.

Light from Torch prohibits insects from biting the character.

Added Auto-setting of kindles in the campfire menu.

Added information in the interface about possible upgrades for machines.

Added hand animations when dragging items.

Changed names of some items.

Improved visuals of buildings’ layouts.

Improved visuals of house modules’ markers on HUD.

Added ability to switch to "empty hands" even if all weapon slots are occupied.

Improved quality of art asserts on POI

BALANCE CHANGES

Balanced Hard and Very Hard difficulties: reinforced animals, less weather protection from equipment, less weight bonus from backpacks, faster accumulation of weather statuses.

Increased Solar Distiller's water production, which, let’s be frank, was a bit small before.

Added more puffball mushrooms in caves. Be sure to complete that survival task on cooking Mushroom Soup now!

Short-eared dog goes on the attack earlier. When it sees the character and starts barking, it now waits a little less before charging to attack, so keep that in mind if you want to fight it (or run away, no one will judge).

BUGFIXES

Added a fix to disassembling house module issues. If you have some modules in your house that you couldn’t dismantle due to the supporting issue, you should be able to destroy this crookedly built part of the house and rebuild it.

During sleep, more health was restored than it should have been.

Fixed character’s fainting after loading a save.

Fixed Jackal Fangs not dropping from Jackals.

Fixed Solar Distiller not working in a locked area.

Fixed Solar Distiller not generating water while the player was in another area.

Fixed “Home” status not appearing in large houses.

Items were stuck inside the stone textures when dropped off.

Fixed vitals decrease when loading a save.

Fixed Buffalos keep attacking after the character fainted.

Forge can now be placed under the roof.

Fixed soaked status not disappearing after fainting.

Fixed "dead zones" in the inventory when moving resources into cells.

Fixed “fps rate” and vsync conflict in game settings

Fixed the places where the character could get stuck in ancient scaffolding.

Fixed Dorado Carcass falling to the bottom when dropped.

Fixed some localizations’ issues.

Other minor fixes

WHAT’S NEXT?

Next up is the Jaguar region where you'll be able to continue following the story of the Santa Maria crew and the Fountain of Youth. The content update introducing this region is postponed for the first half of August — we’re sincerely sorry about the delay but additional time is needed to properly test all the new content and features and catch as many bugs as possible before releasing. We've been working hard in order to deliver some quality stuff to you, hopefully, you'll enjoy the next portion of adventures!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team