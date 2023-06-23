 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jigsaw Puzzle World update for 23 June 2023

1.2.3 - Triangle Mode Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11545384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a small bug which I noticed in the puzzles with triangular pieces.

Please let me know of any issues or problems you experience!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367471 Depot 2367471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link