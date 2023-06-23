Hey everyone, I'm back with another update! I'm still goin'! ^-^

Bad news first, controller support is still in progress, there's a few things that just don't feel right yet playing that way, but I'm almost there.

So, why's it been so long since the last update? Well I'm currently working on multiple things, not just CHANGE, and the time is soon approaching when I can show off some teasers. But not quite yet...

There's also of course the other ports like the mobile release of CHANGE, which is coming in the next few months. The last thing is I've been quite unwell for some of the previous months, but doing better now so should be firing out updates more often.

Anyway, this update is all about reducing the mid-game grind a bit, as well as a load of bug fixes and other improvements. I've still got a bunch of your suggestions/reports to get to, don't worry I'll get to any remaining issues soon! Please do keep up the feedback! :)

Danny -

Changes and new stuff

Two minor NPCS from the dlc are now available in the base game, namely the guy sometimes seen on a bench and the sandwich guy. I think this adds some value in variability within the streets to the base game while not taking too much from the DLC, since it still has tons of other characters, buildings, perks, items, customisation, remixed lofi soundtrack, etc.

Balancing

Base study gains increased, basically it's way less likely you'll only get 1-2 study

Residency gives +1 more paperwork, bank account gives +3 more paperwork

Max xp for a run is now 1800 (you can break past this cap with customisation/hope modifiers in the dlc), and xp calculation for runs is generally improved

Juice costs more

Lvs 25-27 now require 750 xp rather than 500

Welfare office drains happiness a bit faster

The dog loses hunger a little more slowly, even more slowly while working/studying/waiting.

Hunger loss ever so slightly reduced while working

Changing core stats such as starting cash, hunger, etc, now has less effect on your hope level in the customizer. Happiness and study still affect hope more though, of course.

Bug fixes and improvements