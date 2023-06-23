Hey everyone, I'm back with another update! I'm still goin'! ^-^
Bad news first, controller support is still in progress, there's a few things that just don't feel right yet playing that way, but I'm almost there.
So, why's it been so long since the last update? Well I'm currently working on multiple things, not just CHANGE, and the time is soon approaching when I can show off some teasers. But not quite yet...
There's also of course the other ports like the mobile release of CHANGE, which is coming in the next few months. The last thing is I've been quite unwell for some of the previous months, but doing better now so should be firing out updates more often.
Anyway, this update is all about reducing the mid-game grind a bit, as well as a load of bug fixes and other improvements. I've still got a bunch of your suggestions/reports to get to, don't worry I'll get to any remaining issues soon! Please do keep up the feedback! :)
- Danny -
Changes and new stuff
- Two minor NPCS from the dlc are now available in the base game, namely the guy sometimes seen on a bench and the sandwich guy. I think this adds some value in variability within the streets to the base game while not taking too much from the DLC, since it still has tons of other characters, buildings, perks, items, customisation, remixed lofi soundtrack, etc.
Balancing
- Base study gains increased, basically it's way less likely you'll only get 1-2 study
- Residency gives +1 more paperwork, bank account gives +3 more paperwork
- Max xp for a run is now 1800 (you can break past this cap with customisation/hope modifiers in the dlc), and xp calculation for runs is generally improved
- Juice costs more
- Lvs 25-27 now require 750 xp rather than 500
- Welfare office drains happiness a bit faster
- The dog loses hunger a little more slowly, even more slowly while working/studying/waiting.
- Hunger loss ever so slightly reduced while working
- Changing core stats such as starting cash, hunger, etc, now has less effect on your hope level in the customizer. Happiness and study still affect hope more though, of course.
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed some generation cases that caused the city to regenerate on load with a new layout (THIS FIX WILL PROBABLY CAUSE YOUR CITY TO CHANGE ONE LAST TIME ON LOAD IF PLAYING IN PROGRESS SAVE)
- Fixed speech bubbles disappearing when trading
- Fixed a bug that could cause the true ending to not show when you had met the requirements
- Fixed unlockable buildings (BAR, SUBWAY, etc) not generating when loading back into a game or changing city sometimes
- Fixed things that award random perks (such as bill’s teaching or EUREKA/BURNOUT) sometimes awarding special/incorrect perks or an addiction.
- Fixed one of the customisable traits having the wrong unlock text (beat game without recycling > beat hard state challenge mode. This still unlocked before if you beat hard challenge, only displayed text was wrong)
- Fixed still being able to eat trash food with picky eater perk even with food in inventory
- Fixed library book showing as a tradeable item
- Fixed flask item containing drink from previous run still when you get one in a new run
- Fixed being caught stealing not causing crime increase
- Fixed Maggie’s tip special perk only working first day
- Fixed a bug that could cause volume settings to change after completing a run
- Fixed characters not taking you to park
- Fixed abandoned having option for giving directions even when your rep wasn’t high enough yet
- Fixed silver bracelet being a tradeable/buyable item. It should only be found in trash
