Patch 1.4.9 teaches some common NPC factions a few new tricks

This week we have managed to add more texture to some of the more common encounters with bandits and kobolds. Those factions even have learned a few new tricks!

Gameplay Changes:

Adds extra texture to the basic bandits encounters.

Adds new encounter: refugees.

Adds new item: scraps that can be used to restock repair kits.

Improves the way a site might get plundered by a force.

Certain NPCs can collect key items from a level, for ‘safekeeping’.

Improves the kobold cave dweller encounter.

Reduces the number of hazard locations encountered en route through forests with many thickets and regions with many tunnels.

More local bosses are identified when you encounter them (even if their encounter hasn’t been storified yet).

Bug Fixes