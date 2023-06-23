Patch 1.4.9 teaches some common NPC factions a few new tricks

This week we have managed to add more texture to some of the more common encounters with bandits and kobolds. Those factions even have learned a few new tricks!
Gameplay Changes:
- Adds extra texture to the basic bandits encounters.
- Adds new encounter: refugees.
- Adds new item: scraps that can be used to restock repair kits.
- Improves the way a site might get plundered by a force.
- Certain NPCs can collect key items from a level, for ‘safekeeping’.
- Improves the kobold cave dweller encounter.
- Reduces the number of hazard locations encountered en route through forests with many thickets and regions with many tunnels.
- More local bosses are identified when you encounter them (even if their encounter hasn’t been storified yet).
Bug Fixes
- Informing Clan Wulfmane about keeps and other sites works correctly.
- You can leave the Edge correctly again.
- Prevents large height differences from being generated that create untraversable stairs.
- Roadhouses are populated correctly.
- When clans take control of locations with scrying stones, their meeple takes priority over the sky magic meeple.
- Raaf no longer places you at the bottom of a shaft leading down after praying for help.
- Repairs broken level exits where you should have been able to climb up to the next level.
- Encounter triggers that are only allowed to trigger only a fixed number of times have their counters correctly restored after reloading a level.
- When the Fly Lord says they are going to attack you, they really are going to attack you.
- Fixes issue with skeleton lairs not spawning correctly.
- Adding missing pieces for short loam bridges.
- Loam fortresses use correct rounded corner assets.
- When rat skin boots become threadbare they don’t drop down to negative uses.
- Updates some texts.
Changed files in this update