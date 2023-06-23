 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 23 June 2023

Patch 1.4.9 teaches some common NPC factions a few new tricks

Share · View all patches · Build 11545363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we have managed to add more texture to some of the more common encounters with bandits and kobolds. Those factions even have learned a few new tricks!

Gameplay Changes:

  • Adds extra texture to the basic bandits encounters.
  • Adds new encounter: refugees.
  • Adds new item: scraps that can be used to restock repair kits.
  • Improves the way a site might get plundered by a force.
  • Certain NPCs can collect key items from a level, for ‘safekeeping’.
  • Improves the kobold cave dweller encounter.
  • Reduces the number of hazard locations encountered en route through forests with many thickets and regions with many tunnels.
  • More local bosses are identified when you encounter them (even if their encounter hasn’t been storified yet).

Bug Fixes

  • Informing Clan Wulfmane about keeps and other sites works correctly.
  • You can leave the Edge correctly again.
  • Prevents large height differences from being generated that create untraversable stairs.
  • Roadhouses are populated correctly.
  • When clans take control of locations with scrying stones, their meeple takes priority over the sky magic meeple.
  • Raaf no longer places you at the bottom of a shaft leading down after praying for help.
  • Repairs broken level exits where you should have been able to climb up to the next level.
  • Encounter triggers that are only allowed to trigger only a fixed number of times have their counters correctly restored after reloading a level.
  • When the Fly Lord says they are going to attack you, they really are going to attack you.
  • Fixes issue with skeleton lairs not spawning correctly.
  • Adding missing pieces for short loam bridges.
  • Loam fortresses use correct rounded corner assets.
  • When rat skin boots become threadbare they don’t drop down to negative uses.
  • Updates some texts.

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link