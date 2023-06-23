 Skip to content

Samurai Survivors update for 23 June 2023

1.4.3 Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added key names to interaction prompt texts

For those wondering, I'm pushing these hotfix updates to give a better playing experience for Steam Deck users and fulfill Steam's verification requirements

-wolderado

